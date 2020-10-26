Advertisement

Ice stays (mostly) to our west, heaviest rain arrives Wednesday

Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc may get some Tuesday morning ice - watch out for bridges
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Garvin, Murray and Pontotoc Counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The northwestern counties of Texoma may get some ice in the trees or even on a few bridges overnight and into mid-morning Tuesday, but for the most part the ice storm will remain to our west and we will get mainly a cold rain.

A slow-moving upper low now over the desert southwest will continue to send waves of instability over our skies through Wednesday evening. Each wave will interact with moist air to produce rain which then falls into our chilly surface air mass.

We will see somewhat of a lull in the rain by Tuesday afternoon (but still drizzly and cold) as we will be in between waves, but heavy rain develops Wednesday as the core of the low moves overhead. We could rack up as much as three inches of rain before it ends Wednesday night.

Once the low passes, the sun returns for the weekend with sunny mild days in the 60′s and clear chilly nights in the 30′s and 40′s.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 60% Rain, windy and cold

Wednesday: 100% rain, some heavy with multi-inch totals, not quite as cold

Thursday: Decreasing clouds, breezy and cool

Friday: Sunny skies, a nice day!

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny Skies

Monday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Latest News

News

Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Heavy rains Tuesday have resulted in flash flooding in southern Oklahoma and north Texas with several reports of roads closed and vehicles stranded. Follow live updates here.

News

Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
Severe storms Thursday night left a trail of damage and thousands in the dark without power across Texoma.

Forecast

Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Forecast

Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight Weather: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Wednesday & 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Thursday & 4th of J forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Your Thursday & 4th of J Forecast !

Forecast

Your Overnight & Holiday Week Forecast ...

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Tuesday. Dangerous Heat to work long hours outdoors !