Ice stays (mostly) to our west, heaviest rain arrives Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Garvin, Murray and Pontotoc Counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The northwestern counties of Texoma may get some ice in the trees or even on a few bridges overnight and into mid-morning Tuesday, but for the most part the ice storm will remain to our west and we will get mainly a cold rain.

A slow-moving upper low now over the desert southwest will continue to send waves of instability over our skies through Wednesday evening. Each wave will interact with moist air to produce rain which then falls into our chilly surface air mass.

We will see somewhat of a lull in the rain by Tuesday afternoon (but still drizzly and cold) as we will be in between waves, but heavy rain develops Wednesday as the core of the low moves overhead. We could rack up as much as three inches of rain before it ends Wednesday night.

Once the low passes, the sun returns for the weekend with sunny mild days in the 60′s and clear chilly nights in the 30′s and 40′s.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 60% Rain, windy and cold

Wednesday: 100% rain, some heavy with multi-inch totals, not quite as cold

Thursday: Decreasing clouds, breezy and cool

Friday: Sunny skies, a nice day!

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny Skies

Monday: Sunny skies

