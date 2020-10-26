Advertisement

Man charged in burning of ballot drop box in Boston

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A man was charged with setting a Boston ballot drop box on fire and damaging dozens of ballots, police said Monday.

Worldy Armand, a 39-year-old Boston resident, was taken into custody late Sunday, hours after he started a fire inside a drop box outside the Boston Public Library in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood, authorities said. The box contained more than 120 ballots.

Armand faces a charge of willful and malicious burning, police said. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney to speak for him.

The FBI had said Sunday that it’s investigating. Federal authorities urged members of the public to “remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious, election-related activity.”

The top prosecutor for Boston, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, told reporters that Armand appears to be “emotionally disturbed” and she does not believe he is “plotting against our democracy.”

Massachusetts' elections chief said he has directed local officials to boost security at drop boxes with guards and video surveillance, and to empty the boxes frequently. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said in an interview Monday that he’s also advising communities to lock their ballot drop boxes on Saturday night, which is Halloween.

“We’re concerned that for that period of time, especially after dark, that they could be the object of pranksters or other individuals,” Galvin said.

Armand was arrested after drug control unit officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the suspect authorities were looking for in the ballot box fire, police said. Police said he also had an active warrant for receiving stolen property.

It’s the second fire reported at a ballot box in the U.S. this month. A fire inside an official Los Angeles County ballot drop box is also being investigated as arson, authorities said last week.

An FBI Boston spokesperson declined to comment on whether authorities believe the two fires are connected.

Officers called to the scene in Boston saw smoke coming out of the box before firefighters managed to extinguish the fire by filling the box with water, police said.

There were 122 ballots inside the box when it was emptied Sunday morning, and 87 of them were still legible and able to be processed, election officials said. Galvin said most of the 35 damaged ballots were largely intact and should be readable. Five to 10 of them are too damaged to be counted, he said.

Voters can go online to see whether their ballot was processed. Those who used that drop box between Saturday afternoon and 4 a.m. Sunday and can’t confirm the status of their ballot online should contact the Boston Elections Department immediately, officials said.

Voters whose ballots were affected can either vote in person or by a replacement ballot that will be mailed to them, officials said. If those voters don’t submit a new ballot, “their original ballot will be hand-counted to the extent possible,” election officials said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘The Freedom Flapper’: Illinois boy, 12, competes for top mullet in US

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WREX Staff
Close to 100 entries nationwide were narrowed down to 10 finalists, all rocking their own style of the retro hairdo.

National

Illinois boy makes top 10 in contest for best kid's mullet in the country

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Close to 100 entries nationwide were narrowed down to 10 finalists, all rocking their own style of the retro hairdo.

National

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in resort zone of Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
Hurricane Zeta has come ashore on the Caribbean coast of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, while whipping the resorts around Tulum with rain and wind.

National

Father of 2 slain Kansas boys accused of daughters’ abductions in midst of divorce

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The homicide-abduction investigation began after the bodies of two boys, ages 12 and 14, were found in their father's home.

National Politics

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Latest News

National

Utility says its equipment may have sparked California blaze

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

News

27 dogs seized from Paris home in animal cruelty investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Paris. About a week ago, Paris Animal Control took 27 dogs from one home, where they also found two dead cats.

News

27 dogs seized from Paris home

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

Trump eyes hosting election night party at his DC hotel

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since 2017, the president and Republican National Committee have held several fundraisers at the president’s Washington hotel in the historic Old Post Office building, which the president’s company leases from the federal government.

National Politics

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice.

National Politics

Senate vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Senate votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice.