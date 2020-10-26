Advertisement

Marshall County woman’s dog shot, killed by arrow

By Joe Valdez
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman is seeking answers after her dog was shot and killed with an arrow Thursday night.

Tori Dupree said her dog, Gizmo, was tied up to use the restroom.

“She was tied up,” said Dupree. “She was tied up on the porch waiting to come inside.”

Minutes later, she found her dog lying in a pool of blood and shot in the chest.

Dupree said this is the first time a dog was shot in her neighborhood.

“I don’t think other people should have to go through that and I just want them to keep their dogs inside, especially around Halloween,” said Dupree.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Game Wardens are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 580-795-2221.

