Sherman man killed in stabbing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man is dead and another man is in jail after a stabbing Saturday night.

“He was a good man, he was a hard-working man, a good father, and a good husband," Jonathan Luis said.

Luis is describing his brother-in-law, Juan Urrutia. The 37-year-old was killed Saturday night, but Luis said the day started out like any other.

“He went to my son’s soccer game, we came over here we were spending time with him it was at night and I left around 8:30 p.m.," Luis said.

That is the last time he saw him alive.

“My sister in law called me around 1:20 a.m. and I came straight over here and there were ambulance and police cars, and she was outside crying," Luis said.

Luis said he found out Urrutia had been stabbed in the chest and died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police said Oscar Garcia ran away but was found and arrested for murder.

Luis said 35-year-old Garcia had been living in a small apartment behind Urrutia’s house for several months, renting from him.

He does not know what happened leading up to the murder but said the two men were friends.

“He told us that he knew him since he was small, but we didn’t know him at all," Luis said.

Urrutia leaves behind a wife and two young kids, just 7 and 8-years-old.

“We got some clothes for the kids, they’re staying over at my house," Luis said.

He started a fundraiser online to help Urrutia’s wife with funeral costs.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.