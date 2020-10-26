Advertisement

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead American Music Awards nominations

Each have 8 apiece
Roddy Ricch was nominated for eight American Music Awards on Monday.
Roddy Ricch was nominated for eight American Music Awards on Monday.(Source: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are the leading nominees for this year’s American Music Awards with eight apiece.

Both will compete for artist of the year against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift, it was announced Monday.

Megan Thee Stallion is the next leading nominee with five, including for new artist of the year. Other contenders include Ricch, Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby and Lil Baby.

This year’s ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music.

This year’s ceremony will be held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater and air live on ABC on Nov. 22.

Most music awards shows have foregone live audiences or moved performances outdoors as a precaution against the coronavirus. Many, like the BET Awards, Country Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, have opted for a mix of live and pre-taped performances.

Several nominees were announced by Dua Lipa on “Good Morning America.”

Swift has the chance to extend her lead as the most awarded artist in AMA history — she already has 29 wins.

Swift, Bieber, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, DaBaby and Doja Cat all have four nominations apiece.

Billie Eilish, an awards favorite since her sweeping wins at the Grammy Awards, scored two nominations, for favorite alternative rock artist and favorite social artist.

Kanye West earned a nomination for favorite contemporary inspirational artist. If he wins, it would be his first AMA win in a dozen years.

Dan + Shay earned three nominations, including for favorite country duo or group, where they’re up against Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion.

Harry Styles could pick up his first solo award at the ceremony for his album “Fine Lines.”

Juice WRLD, who died in December, received a posthumous nomination for favorite male rap/hip-hop artist.

___

Online: https://www.theamas.com

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘The Freedom Flapper’: Illinois boy, 12, competes for top mullet in US

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WREX Staff
Close to 100 entries nationwide were narrowed down to 10 finalists, all rocking their own style of the retro hairdo.

National

Illinois boy makes top 10 in contest for best kid's mullet in the country

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Close to 100 entries nationwide were narrowed down to 10 finalists, all rocking their own style of the retro hairdo.

National

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in resort zone of Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
Hurricane Zeta has come ashore on the Caribbean coast of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, while whipping the resorts around Tulum with rain and wind.

National

Father of 2 slain Kansas boys accused of daughters’ abductions in midst of divorce

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The homicide-abduction investigation began after the bodies of two boys, ages 12 and 14, were found in their father's home.

National Politics

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Latest News

National

Utility says its equipment may have sparked California blaze

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

News

27 dogs seized from Paris home in animal cruelty investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Paris. About a week ago, Paris Animal Control took 27 dogs from one home, where they also found two dead cats.

News

27 dogs seized from Paris home

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

Trump eyes hosting election night party at his DC hotel

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since 2017, the president and Republican National Committee have held several fundraisers at the president’s Washington hotel in the historic Old Post Office building, which the president’s company leases from the federal government.

National Politics

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice.

National Politics

Senate vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Senate votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice.