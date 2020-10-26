Tishomingo coach arrested for possession of meth on school property

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Tishomingo Middle School coach was arrested on Thursday after a sheriff’s deputy found meth in his car.

Sgt. Alyson Orr-Dodd started investigating Coach James Paul Stallings after allegations were made of domestic abuse. Undersheriff Gary Dodd said after searching his car, she found about three grams of meth believed to be for personal use.

It is just the latest black eye for Tishomingo schools: two basketball coaches were fired three years ago for using a school bus to make a beer run on a road trip, two years ago a former superintendent was audited by OSBI for misusing school funds, and his wife--formerly a teacher and cheer coach-- is currently serving time for having sex with a student.

Dodd said no matter who you are, the safety of Tishomingo children comes first.

“I can tell you as a parent that I wouldn’t want this individual in the state that he is in currently in the care and custody of my child,” Dodd said.

Especially since coaches drive buses.

“There’s obviously a danger with someone who could possibly be under the influence of narcotics who is in control of our children in a motor vehicle,” Dodd said.

Dodd said the bottom line is that crimes like this won’t be permitted.

“We have a duty to protect the children,” Dodd said. “This type of behavior can’t be tolerated.”

The charges are misdemeanors, and Stallings bonded out the same day.

The allegations of domestic abuse are still under investigation.

