27 dogs seized from Paris home in animal cruelty investigation

By Meredith McCown
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Paris.

About a week ago, Paris Animal Control took 27 dogs from one home, where they also found two dead cats.

Paws of Love Animal Rescue says the dogs had a range of medical issues, but from what they saw, Harrison, a 3-year-old Shih Tzu, was the worst.

They called it a medical emergency because of his severe condition including matted fur covered in feces, his dewclaw falling off and flea infestation.

“The only way that that can happen is neglect and abuse," said Paws of Love Animal Rescue Founder Kellye Robertson.

At first, Harrison was called Hope.

When they first picked him up, they thought he was a female Shih Tzu.

They couldn’t even tell his gender through the severely matted fur.

He’s one of 27 dogs seized from the Paris home last week.

Police were initially called to check on an elderly woman who needed medical help.

That’s where they found the animals, some with matted fur, some with hair loss.

Some were eating the two dead cats.

Animal Control took the dogs to the Paris Animal Shelter, where many have since gone home with rescues.

Paws of Love Animal Rescue took Harrison.

“It was probably one of the worst ones that we’ve seen" Robertson said.

She says for him to be in this condition, it had to have taken years.

He even has trouble walking and going to the bathroom after being stuck in a crate.

“I mean, so for him to have been matted like that, he was living, confined in the filth to where it was making the matting," Robertson said.

They immediately took him to the vet where he was sedated.

“He had over four pounds of fecal matter that was matted on top of him," she said.

His ears were so matted that his skin was raw, and one of his dew claws had rotted off.

It took four hours to shave him.

Now, Roberston says he’s doing well living with a foster owner.

She says in about two weeks, he’ll be up for adoption.

“He has his little sweater. He’s just getting tons of love," she says.

They’re expecting to pick up two more seized dogs this week.

“We’ve got to do better as a community on speaking up for the animals that are in danger, in hoarding cases, and not just turn a head and look the other way," Robertson said.

So far, no charges have been filed against the owner.

Police say she’s requesting to get some of the dogs back, but they belong to the city for now pending the investigation.

For how to help Paws of Love Animal Rescue, click here.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

