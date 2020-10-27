Advertisement

A week before the election, Texas National Guard prepares to deploy troops to cities

A spokesperson for the Guard said the deployment is not related to the election and troops would not be stationed at polling places. Mayors in two cities say they weren’t advised of the deployment.
Texas National Guard troops at the Texas state Capitol during a protest over the death of George Floyd on June 19, 2020.
Texas National Guard troops at the Texas state Capitol during a protest over the death of George Floyd on June 19, 2020.(Miguel Gutierrez, Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By SHAWN MULCAHY
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The Texas Army National Guard said Monday that up to 1,000 troops could be dispatched to cities across Texas ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Brandon Jones, a spokesperson for the Guard, said the deployment is not related to the election and troops would not be stationed at polling places. He said it was a continuation of peacekeeping efforts that began during anti-police brutality protests this summer.

“The Texas Military Department was activated to provide additional support to the Department of Public Safety in the summer of 2020,” Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, the adjutant general of Texas, said in a statement. “Texas Service Members continue to support [the Texas Department of Public Safety] in this capacity, guarding historical landmarks such as the Alamo and the State Capitol.”

Troops could be sent to five major cities: Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Express-News, which first reported the move. The newspaper reported that Guard members could arrive as soon as this weekend.

Gov. Greg Abbott previously activated the National Guard in late May following a series of demonstrations that erupted across Texas in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

During a burial service for Floyd this summer near Houston, police asked other agencies for assistance in what they thought might be a massive gathering with protesters and counter-protesters. U.S. Customs and Border Protection planned a massive presence, including 66 paramilitary agents from CBP’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit.

Abbott’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has not been contacted by either Abbott or the Guard about the deployment, spokesperson Mary Benton told The Texas Tribune on Tuesday.

In Dallas, Mayor Eric Johnson also was not aware of the potential deployment to his city, according to spokesperson Tristan Hallman.

Law enforcement agencies across the state have been preparing for protests or other unrest on election night. Police departments in Austin, El Paso, San Antonio and Fort Worth previously said officers were planning for demonstrations.

Separately, the FBI’s field office in Dallas warned that far-right extremists could pose a violent threat in North Texas around the election.

And federal agents within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been put on standby in the runup to the election, CNN reported on Monday. Customs and Border Protection has been regularly training personnel for unrest.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Latest News

News

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man harasses women holding ‘Honk for Biden’ sign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Man harasses women holding ‘Honk for Biden’ sign

News

Southmayd Police Department raising money for annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ Christmas event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
The Southmayd Police Department is raising money for their annual 'Shop with a Cop' event. They had to cancel their usual fundraisers this year because of the pandemic.

News

Southmayd Police Department raising money for annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ Christmas event

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Southmayd Police Department doesn’t want the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic to stop kids throughout Grayson County from having a merry Christmas.

News

Wear it so it works: Oklahoma health official weighs in on mask saftey

Updated: 6 hours ago
A new study in the journal of Nature Medicine estimates that if most Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 between now and the end of February.

News

Election official reminds mail-in voters of requirements

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Election day is just a week away, and that means the deadline to turn in mail-in ballots is quickly approaching.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wear it so it works: Oklahoma health official weighs in on mask safety

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
A new study in the journal of Nature Medicine estimates that if most Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 between now and the end of February.

News

Whitesboro EMT cares for baby during emergency call

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A 911 call over the weekend turned into an unexpected moment for one Whitesboro first responder.

News

Whitesboro EMT takes care of baby during emergency call

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Missing Texas woman’s car found in Cooke County with body inside

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The car of a missing Fort Worth woman was found with a body inside in Cooke County over the weekend.

Texas

Texas social workers will no longer be allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ Texans and people with disabilities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By EDGAR WALTERS
After backlash from lawmakers and advocates, a state board voted Tuesday to undo a rule change that would have allowed social workers to turn away clients who are LGBTQ or have a disability.