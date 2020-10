(KXII) - Oklahoma’s Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are now engaged.

Shelton and Stephani have been together since 2015. The Country singer posted about their engagement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

Hey Gwen Stefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES! Posted by Blake Shelton on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

