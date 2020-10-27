Advertisement

Wind a risk as California fires keep tens of thousands away

Gusting winds carry smoke from the Silverado Fire into residential areas on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif.
Gusting winds carry smoke from the Silverado Fire into residential areas on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California on Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another round of dangerous fire weather raises the risk for flames erupting across the state.

Fierce winds that drove twin fires through brushy hills near cities in Orange County a day earlier were expected to pick back up, although not to the earlier extremes, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern California Edison reported to regulators that it was investigating whether its equipment might have sparked the Silverado Fire near the city of Irvine. With utility equipment blamed for several destructive fires in recent years, Edison was among the utilities in California that deliberately cut power to customers to prevent equipment from being knocked down or hit with debris in the winds and sparking wildfires.

Irvine residents had to evacuate after a fire broke out early Monday, while later and a few miles away, another blaze, the Blue Ridge Fire, sent people fleeing from the Yorba Linda area. More than 90,000 people were under evacuation orders.

One home was damaged and crews protected hundreds more as winds pushed flames down ridges toward neighborhoods. There was little containment of the fires.

Forecasts call for Santa Ana winds to keep blowing over much of Southern California, with some of the strongest gusts howling through Orange County, where the major blazes are. The winds were expected to be lighter than a day earlier and die down by nighttime.

The gusts were so strong Monday that they toppled several semi-trucks on highways and forced firefighters to ground their aircraft, though they got back up by late afternoon and were expected to fly Tuesday.

Two firefighters, one 26 and the other, 31, were critically injured while battling the larger blaze near Irvine, according to the county’s Fire Authority, which didn’t provide details on how the injuries occurred. They each suffered second- and third-degree burns over large portions of their bodies and were getting help breathing at a hospital, officials said.

Ruth Anderson and her husband, Michael, grabbed medications and luggage as powerful winds whipped up in their Irvine neighborhood on Monday. They begged their neighbors to leave too, then drove off, only to find themselves in a traffic jam as orange smoke descended.

“You could hardly see in front of you,” she said. “You didn’t know if there was a wall of fire coming or not.”

Once safely at a friend’s house a few cities over, “we made pumpkin martinis and tried to forget about life,” Anderson laughed.

Southern California Edison cut power to about 38,000 homes and businesses, although it restored some power by Monday night.

In Northern California, easing winds allowed Pacific Gas & Electric to begin restoring power after the largest of five safety shutoffs this year.

At its peak, PG&E cut power to about 345,000 customers — an estimated 1 million people — in 34 counties. The nation’s largest utility said it has restored power to more than 156,000 customers. Electricity is expected to come back at the remaining homes and buildings by Tuesday night after crews do inspections to make repairs and ensure equipment is safe.

A dozen reports of damage had been received, PG&E said.

Nearly two dozen wildfires were reported in Northern California on Sunday night and Monday but all were rapidly contained without serious damage.

The threat, however, was far from over in many parts of PG&E’s vast service area. A red-flag warning of extreme fire danger was in place Tuesday in the Santa Cruz Mountains near the San Francisco Bay Area and some coastal and valley areas, with warnings extending into Tuesday evening for some higher elevations in the Bay Area.

“Bone-dry” humidity could dry out vegetation, which can contribute to “catastrophic” fires, PG&E meteorology chief Scott Strenfel said.

“The conditions are very, very unsafe,” said Mark Quinlan, the utility’s incident commander.

However, once the winds ease, the weather should remain calm through the weekend, Quinlan said.

Scientists have said climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable. October and November are traditionally the worst months for fires, but already this year 8,600 wildfires in the state have scorched a record 6,400 square miles (16,600 square kilometers) and destroyed about 9,200 homes, businesses and other buildings. There have been 31 deaths.

___

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles and Amy Taxin in Orange County contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Long prison stint looms for NXIVM leader who branded women as sex slaves

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Oklahoma’s Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are now engaged.

National

Extreme weather forces evacuations across the country

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Extreme weather is forcing evacuations across the country.

National

Health panel proposes colon cancer tests start at 45, not 50

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The group is proposing that adults of average risk for colon cancer be screened from ages 45 to 75.

National Politics

Barrett sworn in at court as issues important to Trump await

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The court is weighing a plea from the president to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns as well as appeals from his campaign to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Latest News

News

Winter storm leaves thousands of Oklahomans without power

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
A winter storm bringing cold temperatures and ice to Oklahoma has knocked out power to thousands of people across the state and right here in Texoma.

National Politics

Judge: US can’t replace Trump in accuser’s defamation suit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISER
The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan came after the Justice Department argued that the United States — and by extension the American people — should replace Trump as the defendant in a lawsuit filed by the columnist E. Jean Carroll.

National

Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
That is raising concerns about heavy crowds on Nov. 3 amid a renewed spread of the coronavirus.

National

Woman injured in Illinois police shooting says cops let boyfriend die

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DON BABWIN, ED WHITE and TERESA CRAWFORD
Tafara Williams, 20, spoked to reporters during a Zoom call from her hospital bed as she described the Oct. 20 shooting in Waukegan that killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette.

National

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and STACEY PLAISANCE
Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes.

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.