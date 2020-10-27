Advertisement

Caught on camera: Man falls through sidewalk at NYC bus stop

By WCBS Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - A freak accident in New York City last weekend was caught on camera.

A man was waiting for a bus when the sidewalk collapsed under him, and he fell about a dozen feet. The 33-year-old is still recovering at the hospital from his injuries.

Surveillance video shows a man walking to the bus stop on 3rd Avenue by 183rd Street Saturday. As he’s waiting, he takes a step forward and all of a sudden, he disappears into the sidewalk.

“He was casually waiting for the bus and it just fell,” said Greg White, the man’s brother.

The video shows a crowd rushing over to where police say a layer of sidewalk concrete gave out and the victim fell down a 12- to 15-foot hole.

A witness said in Spanish, “I looked down and the guy was only moving his hand.”

First responders soon arrived, but the victim’s brother said he was trapped down there for about half an hour.

“Rats crawling on him, he can’t move. He just -- it was so bad he didn’t want to yell 'cause he was afraid there’d be rats going inside his mouth and stuff so he was just there,” White said.

Finally firefighters were able to pull him out and put him in an ambulance to the hospital.

“When he fell, his face like, scraped concrete so his -- that skin came off. His arm was bad. His leg is numb,” White said.

The Department of Buildings says the sidewalk over the building’s cellar had been in disrepair and gave out.

An inspector has since issued a full vacate order for the five-story building and ordered its owner to build green fencing around it.

“It was like one out of a million chance of that happening. I was shocked. I was surprised, but you know, he’s breathing,” White said.

The Department of Buildings is investigating whether there were any construction code violations.

The Transportation Department said it issued a sidewalk violation at the location years ago, but ultimately it’s the property owner’s responsibility to maintain the sidewalk.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Long prison stint looms for NXIVM leader who branded women as sex slaves

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Oklahoma’s Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are now engaged.

National

Extreme weather forces evacuations across the country

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Extreme weather is forcing evacuations across the country.

National

Health panel proposes colon cancer tests start at 45, not 50

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The group is proposing that adults of average risk for colon cancer be screened from ages 45 to 75.

National Politics

Barrett sworn in at court as issues important to Trump await

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The court is weighing a plea from the president to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns as well as appeals from his campaign to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Latest News

News

Winter storm leaves thousands of Oklahomans without power

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
A winter storm bringing cold temperatures and ice to Oklahoma has knocked out power to thousands of people across the state and right here in Texoma.

National Politics

Judge: US can’t replace Trump in accuser’s defamation suit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISER
The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan came after the Justice Department argued that the United States — and by extension the American people — should replace Trump as the defendant in a lawsuit filed by the columnist E. Jean Carroll.

National

Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
That is raising concerns about heavy crowds on Nov. 3 amid a renewed spread of the coronavirus.

National

Woman injured in Illinois police shooting says cops let boyfriend die

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DON BABWIN, ED WHITE and TERESA CRAWFORD
Tafara Williams, 20, spoked to reporters during a Zoom call from her hospital bed as she described the Oct. 20 shooting in Waukegan that killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette.

National

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and STACEY PLAISANCE
Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes.

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.