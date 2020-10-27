Advertisement

Election official reminds mail-in voters of requirements

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Election day is just a week away, and that means the deadline to turn in mail-in ballots is quickly approaching.

With mail-in voting numbers much higher this year than the 2016 election, Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson wants to remind voters what is required.

“We do see some that get returned without the signature on the back and so that’s very important, we have to try to contact that voter because it cannot be counted without that signature," Patterson said.

Patterson said mail-in voters should be sure to sign the back flap of the yellow envelope that comes with the ballot.

“Your signature doesn’t have to match exactly, it just needs to be similar so we can tell that it’s the same person," Patterson said.

Patterson said be sure to sign your own envelope.

“Like if it’s a husband and wife, make sure they’re signing their own ballots and not each other’s," Patterson said.

She said they have worked closely with the post office to track mail-in ballots, but there is an option for those who don’t want to mail it in.

“If they do want to hand-deliver them, there were some exceptions made just for this election only, that they can be hand-delivered to the election administration office," Patterson said.

In past elections, absentee ballots could only be returned in person on election day.

But this year voters can deliver ballots in person any day after they get it, up to and including election day.

In Texas, the ballots can be returned by mail but must be postmarked by 7 p.m. Nov.3. In Oklahoma, ballots must be in the hands of election officials on election day.

Patterson said they have mailed out just over 5,000 ballots this year.

“So in 2016, we had just over 2,500 people that voted by mail so we’re going to be close to doubling that amount," Patterson said.

Information on early voting and election day voting locations and times can be found here.

