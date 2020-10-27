Plainview eyes 19th girls cross country state title

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Plainview Lady Indians cross country team has been as consistent as you can ask for since the 1990′s. In the last 28 years, they have won 18 state championships. This season, the Lady Indians have won every meet they have competed in, and hope to bring home their 19th state title.

“We won runner up the last two years in a row, which a lot of people would like to get," said Plainview cross country coach Jerry Naylor. "But they’re not really satisfied with runner up. They would like to be champions.”

“We know both sides of what it feels like," said Plainview senior runner Hadyn Hobbs. "So, we’re just hoping that we can finish it off, and end on a good note.”

“We really had a hope that we were going to win state, but just didn’t make it last year," said Plainview sophomore runner, Scarlett Williams. "I feel like this year we are way more confident, and way more motivated.”

“That is one of our biggest motivators, is we’re tired of getting runner ups," said Plainview senior runner Madie Turner. "So this year we’re going to try for the state championship.”

The Lady Indians, and twelve other local teams will be running at the state meet on Saturday, October 31st.

