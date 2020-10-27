Advertisement

Super-soak Wednesday, one to three inches of rain

Sun returns by Friday, possibly even Thursday afternoon
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
A slow-moving upper low will travel from near El Paso Tuesday night to I-35 by Wednesday afternoon. As it gets closer rainfall coverage and intensity will increase. Heavy runoff will be good news for area lakes but will make for some travel problems with potholes and flooded roads on Wednesday. There is no threat of ice with this pattern of slowly warming temperatures.

The rain tapers off to scattered light showers by Wednesday night/Thursday morning before ending completely during the day Thursday. Some sunshine is possible later in the day as the low pulls farther away.

Expect sunny mild days and clear cold nights over the weekend. A dry cold front brings little cooling but kicks up the wind on Sunday. Once the rain ends Thursday it looks it will be dry for at least a week of fine mid-fall weather!

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 100% rain, some heavy, not quite as cold

Thursday: 30% morning showers, windy and not as cool

Friday: Sunny skies, a nice day!

Saturday:  Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny skies, windy as a dry front passes

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

