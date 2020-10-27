Texas High School Volleyball playoff pairings - October 29-31
(KXII) - Here are the high school volleyball playoff pairings for Texoma teams October 29-31, 2020. More pairings will be added as more information is announced.
Thursday, October 29:
Callisburg vs. Grandview @ Prosper 6:30
Gunter vs. Commerce @ Princeton 6:30
Blue Ridge vs. Edgewood @ Quinlan 6:30
Van Alstyne vs. Kennedale @ Van Alstyne 7pm
Trenton vs. Rio Vista @ Sanger 7pm
Tioga vs. Italy @ Glen Rose 7pm
Melissa vs. Uplift Summit @ Gainesville 7pm
Pottsboro vs. Prairiland @ Princeton Auxiliary gym 7:30
Friday, October 30:
Collinsville vs. Itasca @ Mineral Wells 6pm
Saturday, October 31:
Lindsay vs. Petrolia @ Nocona 1pm
First round Bye:
Tom Bean
Dodd City
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.