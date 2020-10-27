Advertisement

Texas High School Volleyball playoff pairings - October 29-31

(WTVG)
By Travis Buckner
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KXII) - Here are the high school volleyball playoff pairings for Texoma teams October 29-31, 2020. More pairings will be added as more information is announced.

Thursday, October 29:

Callisburg vs. Grandview @ Prosper 6:30

Gunter vs. Commerce @ Princeton 6:30

Blue Ridge vs. Edgewood @ Quinlan 6:30

Van Alstyne vs. Kennedale @ Van Alstyne 7pm

Trenton vs. Rio Vista @ Sanger 7pm

Tioga vs. Italy @ Glen Rose 7pm

Melissa vs. Uplift Summit @ Gainesville 7pm

Pottsboro vs. Prairiland @ Princeton Auxiliary gym 7:30

Friday, October 30:

Collinsville vs. Itasca @ Mineral Wells 6pm

Saturday, October 31:

Lindsay vs. Petrolia @ Nocona 1pm

First round Bye:

Tom Bean

Dodd City

