Tips to prevent house fires this cold weather season

By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For many of us Monday will be the first time in a long time we’ve clicked that thermostat over to heat. An HVAC expert shares tips on how to do so safely.

As temperatures drop, thermostats are switched from cool to heat which begins the season for house fires.

“Primarily we see house fires are caused by baseboard electric heaters being plugged in to just the standard wall receptacle. They’re not designed to be a permanent heat source and left alone for a long period of time," said Webb Sanderson, owner of Webb’s Electric.

Sanderson says many clients do their furnace inspections in the late summer to beat the arctic fronts, and if you haven’t had an inspection now is the time to do it.

“Systems should be checked annually heating and cooling season both, but primarily in the heating season to make sure there are no electrical or gas dangers such as gas leaks or loose connections that could heat up and cause a malfunction," said Sanderson.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that half of all home heating equipment fires happen between December and February, and more than half of home heating fire deaths are caused by equipment heating too close to combustible objects.

“I would not leave a room unattended with a portable space heater. If I left the room I would turn it off," said Sanderson.

But fires aren’t the only potential danger.

“Having your mechanical systems checked by a licensed professional, they can determine if there is unnecessary wear or they can check your heat exchanger to determine if you have a potentially carbon monoxide leak, they can check your electrical connections to make sure they’re tight," said Sanderson.

Prevention can be as simple as changing a dirty air filter.

“Dirty filters are big culprits that cause the equipment to overheat and cause the equipment to cycle off on its safety limits," said Sanderson.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

