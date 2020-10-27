Advertisement

UK judge to rule Nov 2 on Depp’s libel suit against tabloid

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star branded the allegations a ‘hoax’
Britain’s judicial office said judge Andrew Nicol will deliver his verdict in writing on Nov. 2, ruling on whether Johnny Depp was libeled by a tabloid newspaper that branded him a wife-beater.
Britain’s judicial office said judge Andrew Nicol will deliver his verdict in writing on Nov. 2, ruling on whether Johnny Depp was libeled by a tabloid newspaper that branded him a wife-beater.(Source: AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A British judge will rule next week on whether Johnny Depp was libeled by a tabloid newspaper that branded him a wife-beater — an accusation his lawyer called a “reputation-destroying, career-ending” false allegation.

Britain’s judicial office announced Tuesday that judge Andrew Nicol will deliver his verdict in writing on Nov. 2, without a hearing at the High Court, where Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard had a dramatic three-week legal showdown in July.

The case, with its accusations of drug abuse, emotional turmoil and drunken fights, cast a stark light on the private lives of the celebrity couple, who met on the set of 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in 2015. They separated the following year and divorced in 2017.

“Pirates of the Caribbean” star Depp sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that accused him of assaulting Heard.

Over several days in the witness box, Depp, 57, branded the allegations a “hoax” and claimed Heard was the aggressor during their volatile relationship.

“He has never hit a woman in his entire life — period, full stop, nada,” Depp’s lawyer David Sherborne said in closing arguments.

Heard, 34, testified as the main witness for the defense, saying Depp turned violent under the influence of alcohol and drugs. She alleged 14 separate incidents between 2013 and 2016 in which he hit, slapped and shoved her, pulled her hair and threw bottles at her “like grenades.”

“I didn’t want to do this, I did not want to expose this totality of what really happened to me,” Heard said in court. “I didn’t want to talk about everything that happened in our marriage and happened in our relationship.”

The Sun’s lawyer, Sasha Wass, said in her summing up that there was no doubt Depp “regularly and systematically abused his wife.”

But Depp’s lawyers accused Heard of fabricating evidence, calling her an unreliable witness and “a compulsive liar.”

Whatever way the judge rules, it’s unlikely to be the end of the legal drama. Depp is also suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia over a Washington Post story about domestic violence. The trial is due to be held next year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Long prison stint looms for NXIVM leader who branded women as sex slaves

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Oklahoma’s Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are now engaged.

National

Extreme weather forces evacuations across the country

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Extreme weather is forcing evacuations across the country.

National

Health panel proposes colon cancer tests start at 45, not 50

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The group is proposing that adults of average risk for colon cancer be screened from ages 45 to 75.

National Politics

Barrett sworn in at court as issues important to Trump await

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The court is weighing a plea from the president to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns as well as appeals from his campaign to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Latest News

News

Winter storm leaves thousands of Oklahomans without power

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
A winter storm bringing cold temperatures and ice to Oklahoma has knocked out power to thousands of people across the state and right here in Texoma.

National Politics

Judge: US can’t replace Trump in accuser’s defamation suit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISER
The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan came after the Justice Department argued that the United States — and by extension the American people — should replace Trump as the defendant in a lawsuit filed by the columnist E. Jean Carroll.

National

Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
That is raising concerns about heavy crowds on Nov. 3 amid a renewed spread of the coronavirus.

National

Woman injured in Illinois police shooting says cops let boyfriend die

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DON BABWIN, ED WHITE and TERESA CRAWFORD
Tafara Williams, 20, spoked to reporters during a Zoom call from her hospital bed as she described the Oct. 20 shooting in Waukegan that killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette.

National

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and STACEY PLAISANCE
Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes.

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.