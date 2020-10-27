Whitesboro EMT cares for baby during emergency call

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A 911 call over the weekend turned into an unexpected moment for one Whitesboro first responder.

The young single EMT was going to help an elderly woman who had fallen down.

But while his paramedic took care of her, he ended up taking care of something else.

“Never had to feed a baby, never had to make a bottle, it was my first time," said Texas Vital Care EMT Jordan Dyke.

Dyke has worked as an EMT in Whitesboro for around three years, but Saturday turned out to be a first for the 27-year-old.

They went to help an elderly woman, who fell and badly hurt her ankle.

But her main concern, her 6-month-old grandson in a stroller.

“So I figured if I could get the baby taken care of, it would calm the patient down a lot and help my paramedic take care of her," Dyke said.

The paramedic and firemen tended to her needs, while he tended to the baby in the ambulance front seat.

She told him there was formula and a bottle in the bag.

“So I just went ahead and made a bottle up and he went from crying to silent in a matter of seconds," Dyke said.

The woman had been shopping inside Nicole Nichols’ store Rusty Dusty Home & Market.

She went out to get her wallet, but didn’t come back and Nichols saw she was hurt.

She held the baby until the ambulance got there and Dyke offered to take care of him.

He doesn’t have kids, but it seemed to come naturally, so she thought he was a young father.

“But he’s sure going to make a good one," Nichols said.

She said with everything going on in the world, this made her take a step back.

“When I saw him doing that, it just caught my heart," Nichols said.

So she caught the moment on camera.

“But it was, it’s just something you don’t see," Nichols said.

But for Dyke, he didn’t think twice.

“Honestly, it wasn’t really a chore for me. I jumped into it and I wanted to hold the baby and hang out with the baby a little bit," Dyke said. “I got real lucky that he was an easy one to practice on.”

