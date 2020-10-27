Winter storm leaves thousands of Oklahomans without power

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A winter storm bringing cold temperatures and ice to Oklahoma has knocked out power to thousands of people across the state and right here in Texoma.

As of 1:30 p.m., the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative is reporting 303 customers in Pontotoc County and 411 customers in Garvin County are without power. In neighboring Stephens County, they are reporting 1,592 customers without power.

OG&E is reporting 956 customers in Ada are without power. Additionally, 75 customers in Tatum, 114 in Graham and 186 in Hennepin are without power.

There is no listed restoration time for any of the outages.

Statewide, OG&E is reporting more than 216,842 customers without power and the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative lists 66,183 customers lost power. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting 13,121 customers without power across the state.

OG&E says the primary cause of outages for their customers is from tree damage.

Tree damage is the primary cause of outages on our system right now, as ice on foliage weighs down tree branches. We have more than 1,000 line and tree crew members working to clear tree limbs and repair damaged lines. Photos from the Paseo district in OKC. pic.twitter.com/vtusX3NYb7 — OG&E (@OGandE) October 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.