Advertisement

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man harasses women holding ‘Honk for Biden’ sign

Man harasses women holding ‘Honk for Biden’ sign
Man harasses women holding ‘Honk for Biden’ sign(Shawn Hunley, Ponotoc County, Okla.)
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITTSTOWN, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff said a warrant could be issued soon for a man who confronted a group of women holding ‘Honk for Biden’ picket signs on Saturday.

Shawn Hunley of Ada captured the video on her cell phone as the altercation unfolded.

Hunley said she and a group of women driving from town to town in Pontotoc County, taking pictures with Biden campaign signs.

She said they stopped in Fittstown that morning, when they were approached by a man in a white semi truck.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff identifies the man in the video as Rowdy Veal.

“He put on his horn, and I just started video recording” Hunley said.

“They wanted people to honk, so what better way than my air horn?" said Veal.

Veal told News 12, he didn’t appreciate new people coming to Fittstown to campaign.

“These people weren’t from here. Why are you here? You’re coming into my town, and causing a problem” he said.

Hunley says she’s been active in politics her entire life, but never had an encounter like this.

“I’ve never experienced this ever." Hunley said. "I’ve never been cussed out, or cussed at, or anything threatening before, ever.”

Veal referrers to the video.

“Once I see that they’re all women, I stepped back. Because, they had masks on- I had no idea.” Veal said.

Standing face-to-face with Veal, is 17-year-old Elizabeth Acree.

“I was terrified." Acree said. "You probably can’t see in the video, but my knees were shaking like mad.”

Acree is a high school student who is learning how to get involved in politics on the local level.

She said she didn’t know what to do, so she stood still.

“I figured, if I back down he’s just going to get more, aggressive, and the last thing I want to do is escalate the situation.” Acree said.

Veal told News 12 he spoke with deputies Tuesday, and filed his own report with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff said the entire incident report is not finished yet, but they will likely issue an arrest warrant for Veal, for assault and battery.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Southmayd Police Department raising money for annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ Christmas event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
The Southmayd Police Department is raising money for their annual 'Shop with a Cop' event. They had to cancel their usual fundraisers this year because of the pandemic.

News

Southmayd Police Department raising money for annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ Christmas event

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Southmayd Police Department doesn’t want the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic to stop kids throughout Grayson County from having a merry Christmas.

News

Wear it so it works: Oklahoma health official weighs in on mask saftey

Updated: 6 hours ago
A new study in the journal of Nature Medicine estimates that if most Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 between now and the end of February.

News

Election official reminds mail-in voters of requirements

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Election day is just a week away, and that means the deadline to turn in mail-in ballots is quickly approaching.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wear it so it works: Oklahoma health official weighs in on mask safety

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
A new study in the journal of Nature Medicine estimates that if most Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 between now and the end of February.

News

Whitesboro EMT cares for baby during emergency call

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A 911 call over the weekend turned into an unexpected moment for one Whitesboro first responder.

News

Whitesboro EMT takes care of baby during emergency call

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Missing Texas woman’s car found in Cooke County with body inside

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The car of a missing Fort Worth woman was found with a body inside in Cooke County over the weekend.

Texas

A week before the election, Texas National Guard prepares to deploy troops to cities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By SHAWN MULCAHY
The Texas Army National Guard said Monday that up to 1,000 troops could be dispatched to cities across Texas ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Texoma’s own Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are now engaged.