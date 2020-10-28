Denison looks for homecoming win against Frisco Memorial

Denison, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are coming off a win over Prosper Rock Hill to give them a 1-1 district record. On Friday, they welcome Frisco Memorial to Munson Stadium for their homecoming game. Last years battle with Memorial was back-and-forth, and head coach Chad Rogers says they have to adapt quicker this time around.

“We’re going to have to adjust better this year than we did last year," said Rogers. "Last year we fought for everything that we had, and made some mistakes early. We can’t do that. We’re going to have to pick up right where we left off last week.”

Kickoff is set for 7:00 at Munson Stadium.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.