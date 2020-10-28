Advertisement

Drizzle overnight, windy (but with some sun!) on Thursday

The weekend - nothing to be scared about!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The upper low finally passes to the east of Texoma Thursday morning, so after a misty and windy start expect skies to begin clearing with some sunshine for the afternoon. Gusts may hit 35 mph so we’re talking some rather stout winds!

Winds die off Friday night and we’re left with a super weekend forecast of clear cold nights and sunny mild days. A dry cold front brings gusty winds but only slight cooling Sunday. The coldest morning will probably be Monday when we may get some frost with nearly calm winds.

Forecast:

Thursday, am drizzle then mostly sunny and windy

Friday, sunny,

Saturday, mostly sunny,

Sunday, sunny, windy

Monday, sunny, morning frost

Tuesday, sunny

Wednesday: partly cloudy and windy.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Latest News

News

Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Heavy rains Tuesday have resulted in flash flooding in southern Oklahoma and north Texas with several reports of roads closed and vehicles stranded. Follow live updates here.

News

Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
Severe storms Thursday night left a trail of damage and thousands in the dark without power across Texoma.

Forecast

Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Forecast

Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight Weather: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Wednesday & 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Thursday & 4th of J forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Your Thursday & 4th of J Forecast !

Forecast

Your Overnight & Holiday Week Forecast ...

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Tuesday. Dangerous Heat to work long hours outdoors !