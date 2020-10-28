Drizzle overnight, windy (but with some sun!) on Thursday

The upper low finally passes to the east of Texoma Thursday morning, so after a misty and windy start expect skies to begin clearing with some sunshine for the afternoon. Gusts may hit 35 mph so we’re talking some rather stout winds!

Winds die off Friday night and we’re left with a super weekend forecast of clear cold nights and sunny mild days. A dry cold front brings gusty winds but only slight cooling Sunday. The coldest morning will probably be Monday when we may get some frost with nearly calm winds.

Forecast:

Thursday, am drizzle then mostly sunny and windy

Friday, sunny,

Saturday, mostly sunny,

Sunday, sunny, windy

Monday, sunny, morning frost

Tuesday, sunny

Wednesday: partly cloudy and windy.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12