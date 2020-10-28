Drizzle overnight, windy (but with some sun!) on Thursday
The weekend - nothing to be scared about!
The upper low finally passes to the east of Texoma Thursday morning, so after a misty and windy start expect skies to begin clearing with some sunshine for the afternoon. Gusts may hit 35 mph so we’re talking some rather stout winds!
Winds die off Friday night and we’re left with a super weekend forecast of clear cold nights and sunny mild days. A dry cold front brings gusty winds but only slight cooling Sunday. The coldest morning will probably be Monday when we may get some frost with nearly calm winds.
Forecast:
Thursday, am drizzle then mostly sunny and windy
Friday, sunny,
Saturday, mostly sunny,
Sunday, sunny, windy
Monday, sunny, morning frost
Tuesday, sunny
Wednesday: partly cloudy and windy.
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
Weather Authority/News 12