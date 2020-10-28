Gunter ready for volleyball playoffs to begin

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The high school volleyball playoffs begin tomorrow for several area teams, including the Gunter Lady Tigers.

Gunter has been to the region finals the past two years. The have their entire lineup back looking to make a deeper run in the 2020 UIL playoffs.

“Our kids, they know what it felt like to lose in five sets to go to the state tournament," Gunter head coach Katelyn Gill said. "Our expectations is to bust down that door. They have put in the work to do it. So, I am really excited about that.”

“The past few years have been really good for building us towards that and showing us what it feels like to be at the championship level," Gunter setter Jacee Childers said. "We have had a taste of it, but we haven’t fully had it yet.”

Gunter will play against Commerce on Thursday night in Princeton.

