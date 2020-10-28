Advertisement

Kingston’s Jones signs with Southwestern Christian

By Travis Buckner
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Kingston softball star Madison Jones made the decision to continue her softball career, as she signed with Southwestern Christian University. Jones played a key role in the recent success at Kingston, and says Southwestern Christian was the perfect spot for her.

“It feels like home, and my travel coach is actually one of the assistants up there," said Jones. "A lot of the girls I used to play with go there, so it feels really good. A lot of stress gone.”

