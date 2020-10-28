Kingston’s Jones signs with Southwestern Christian

KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Kingston softball star Madison Jones made the decision to continue her softball career, as she signed with Southwestern Christian University. Jones played a key role in the recent success at Kingston, and says Southwestern Christian was the perfect spot for her.

“It feels like home, and my travel coach is actually one of the assistants up there," said Jones. "A lot of the girls I used to play with go there, so it feels really good. A lot of stress gone.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.