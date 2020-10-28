Latta coach arrested for soliciting a minor

LATTA, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Latta Schools coach and teacher has been arrested for soliciting a minor for sex.

Court records show Jacob Conner Collins, 26, is charged with soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor through technology.

The Latta Schools website lists Collins as being an elementary physical education teacher and an assistant coach for both baseball and softball.

According to The Ada News, a press release from Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian says Collins had been sending inappropriate pictures to a student, and that he has sent them to other students as well.

The press release says Collins resigned his position after the charges were brought.

