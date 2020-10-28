Pole-dancing skeletons deemed ‘inappropriate’ for Texas neighborhood

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas woman is in trouble with her homeowner’s association because of her skeleton strip club Halloween decorations, a theme that’s being called “inappropriate.”

Angela Nava posed her Halloween skeletons as adult entertainers and eager patrons at a skeletal strip club. She says all the feedback she’d gotten has been positive until the homeowner’s association sent her a letter calling the display “inappropriate” and asking her to take it down.

Nava says that’s an overreaction.

“This is my way of being creative and having an outlet. There’s no harm. I’m not hurting anyone. Just take it easy. It’s only Halloween,” she said.

Nava says she was given until mid-November to remove the skeletons, which is fine by her. She planned to take them down after Halloween anyway.

“We’ve all been cooped up, and it’s been just a terrible year,” Nava said. “We’ve just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we’re doing everything right.”

Before she takes it down, Nava hopes the display brings some laughs and reminds people not to take things so seriously.

