Advertisement

Qatar apologizes, investigates forced pelvic examinations of women passengers at airport

By JON GAMBRELL
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar apologized Wednesday after authorities forcibly examined female passengers from a Qatar Airways flight to Sydney to try to identify who might have given birth to an abandoned newborn baby, even as Australia said it was only one of 10 flights subjected to the searches.

Under pressure after Australia condemned the searches, Qatar said it had begun an investigation into the treatment of the women who were taking Qatar Airways Flight 908 on Oct. 2.

Qatar offered no immediate explanation of how officials decided to perform invasive vaginal examinations on the women. Human rights activists describe such examinations conducted under duress as equivalent to sexual assault.

The small, energy-rich country on the Arabian Peninsula is a major hub for East-West travel and host nation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Hamad International Airport is the main hub for state-owned long-haul carrier Qatar Airways.

In Qatar, like much of the Middle East, sex outside of marriage is a criminal act. Migrant workers in the past have hidden pregnancies and tried to travel abroad to give birth, and others have abandoned their babies anonymously to avoid prison.

Qatar’s Government Communications Office issued a statement early Wednesday that authorities discovered the newborn “concealed in a plastic bag and buried under garbage” at the airport.

It called the discovery an “egregious and life-threatening violation of the law.” The statement said officials searched for the baby’s parents, “including on flights in the vicinity of where the newborn was found.”

“While the aim of the urgently decided search was to prevent the perpetrators of the horrible crime from escaping, the state of Qatar regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedoms of any traveler caused by this action,” the government said in a statement.

Qatar said its investigation would be shared internationally. However, its statement did not acknowledge that women on 10 flights at the time were searched, as Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne told a Senate committee on Wednesday. Payne did not elaborate.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he expected a Qatari government investigation of the examinations to be shared with his government “very soon.”

“It was appalling. As a father of daughters, I could only shudder at the thought that any woman, Australian or otherwise, would be subjected to that,” Morrison said.

Australia on Tuesday had described the situation as inappropriate and beyond circumstances in which the women could give free and informed consent. Australian Federal Police also are examining the matter.

___

Associated Press writer Rod McGurk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Peaceful protest gives way to more unrest in Philadelphia

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots Monday afternoon.

National

Microsoft says Iranian hackers targeted security conference attendees

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The tech company said Wednesday it detected attempts by the hacking group it calls Phosphorus to trick former government officials, policy experts and academics.

National

Boeing makes deeper job cuts as aircraft business slows

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Wednesday that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of 2021, down 30,000 from the start of this year.

National

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA
Landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday.

National

Germany, France gear up for new lockdowns as virus surges

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

Latest News

National

VW recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Affected vehicles have engines built from June 18, 2015 to Dec. 9, 2017.

National

Kentucky US Senate: Coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Alabama lawn mowing man, Rodney Smith Jr., fighting to stay in the U.S.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Smith
An Alabama resident who dedicated his life to helping Americans all over the country could face deportation.

National

School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus.

National

Alaska's independents mounting a challenge

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Ex-Texas officer’s trial set for next year in death of woman shot through home’s window

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Dean opened fire from outside through a window after “perceiving a threat,” killing a woman who was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew.