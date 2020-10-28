Sherman looks for 2-0 district start

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are coming off a good win in their district opener against Wylie East, but have to shift their focus to Highland Park. If the Bearcats want to start district play off with a 2-0 record, they will have to do it against the 2018 state champs. A task that coach JD Martinez believes his team is up for.

“You don’t have to be super human, just play a really good football game," said Martinez. "Stay within your game, don’t try to do too much. You don’t have to be superman, just play a good football game. The great thing for us, is we don’t have to be the best team in the state, just the best team on Friday night.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Highlander Stadium.

