Southmayd Police Department raising money for annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ Christmas event

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) -

The Southmayd Police Department doesn’t want the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic to stop kids throughout Grayson County from having a merry Christmas.

For the past five years the department has held their “Shop with a Cop” event. It’s a $100 shopping spree for kids in need just in time for Christmas.

“Every year its grown, first year we started out with eight kids. Now we’ve gone up, last year we had 78 kids,” said Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee. “This year our goal was 100 kids but then COVID hit which has effected us being able to do our fundraisers.”

They take families out the week of Christmas, either the 21st or 22nd of December and this year they’re trying to raise $10 thousand for the day of shopping.

“When we get so many number of kids I’ll call in the Cavalry, get some back up in that way there’s other people to rotate through," McKee said. “When we started off, we started off with just Southmayd kids, then we expanded into S&S school district, then we expanded out a little bit further.”

Now they’re taking kids from all over Grayson County and they’re trying to bring on other law enforcement agencies that have participated before in the past.

“All the cities in Grayson County that let us know where people need help, we’ll get their kids shopping that way they can get some presents,” McKee said. “Let them collect $100 worth of stuff and take it up to the front, we cash them out, get them a roll of wrapping paper, have them go home and wrap them and put them under the tree 'till they celebrate.”

On Nov. 21, the Southmayd Fire Department will be at the Harley Davidson shop in Sherman putting on an event to help raise money for the “Shop with a Cop” event with a live music concert, lunch and rifle raffle.

McKee says everyone will be wearing masks and hand sanitizer will be available the day of the event and wherever the kids are from there will be presents under their tree.

“Not just adults have been effected, kids have been effected too. They’ve been without being able to go to school, seeing their friends and everything,” McKee said. “They’re trying to get back into it and we’re trying to get back to normal and I just love helping the kids, that’s what we’re here for.”

Anyone that would like to donate can call Southmayd City Hall or visit the Southmayd Police Department Facebook page and click on the link for their GoFundMe.

