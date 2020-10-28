SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Regional Blood Center needs donors now more than ever, and they are asking anyone who can to donate.

“My wife was in a really bad car wreck years ago and had lost so much blood that they couldn’t even find her blood vessels, ever since then she’s been donating, and I’ve been donating because it saves lives,” blood donor Eddie Self said.

Self said blood donors are what saved his wife’s life.

That is why he said he comes every eight weeks to give blood.

Something donor recruiter at the Texoma Regional Blood Center, Melanie Robertson, said is vital right now.

“People get tired of or they’ve become calloused to hearing that there’s a critical need for blood, because it does happen, especially this year it’s happened quite a bit, but the need for blood is definitely real," Robertson said.

Robertson said with local hospitals nearing capacity, they have needed more blood.

As of Tuesday, Grayson County hospitals were at 90 percent capacity.

“With our hospitals using one to almost two pints of blood every hour every day, it has put us in a position where we are on a one day supply," Robertson said.

That means blood is tested, processed, and sent straight to local hospitals the same day it is given.

“It leaves us with no reserve, so if there were a major accident or trauma, something like that, it could literally put somebody’s life in danger," Robertson said.

She said right now they see between 20 and 30 donors per day, but need nearly double that amount to keep up.

That is why Self says he will continue to give blood, in hopes of helping someone else the way his wife was.

“It saves lives, I’ve seen first hand, blood is life," Self said.

