Advertisement

Texoma Regional Blood Center needs donors

The Texoma Regional Blood Center needs donors.
The Texoma Regional Blood Center needs donors.(KXII)
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Regional Blood Center needs donors now more than ever, and they are asking anyone who can to donate.

“My wife was in a really bad car wreck years ago and had lost so much blood that they couldn’t even find her blood vessels, ever since then she’s been donating, and I’ve been donating because it saves lives,” blood donor Eddie Self said.

Self said blood donors are what saved his wife’s life.

That is why he said he comes every eight weeks to give blood.

Something donor recruiter at the Texoma Regional Blood Center, Melanie Robertson, said is vital right now.

“People get tired of or they’ve become calloused to hearing that there’s a critical need for blood, because it does happen, especially this year it’s happened quite a bit, but the need for blood is definitely real," Robertson said.

Robertson said with local hospitals nearing capacity, they have needed more blood.

As of Tuesday, Grayson County hospitals were at 90 percent capacity.

“With our hospitals using one to almost two pints of blood every hour every day, it has put us in a position where we are on a one day supply," Robertson said.

That means blood is tested, processed, and sent straight to local hospitals the same day it is given.

“It leaves us with no reserve, so if there were a major accident or trauma, something like that, it could literally put somebody’s life in danger," Robertson said.

She said right now they see between 20 and 30 donors per day, but need nearly double that amount to keep up.

That is why Self says he will continue to give blood, in hopes of helping someone else the way his wife was.

“It saves lives, I’ve seen first hand, blood is life," Self said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sherman Fire Department remembers legacy of former chief

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A former Sherman Fire Chief and the husband of Denison's Mayor died Wednesday at the age of 80.

News

Sherman Fire Department remembers legacy of former chief

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sherman Fire Department remembers legacy of former chief.

News

Ada thief returns toddler after stealing pickup truck

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Ada police detectives are looking for a man who they said stole a pick up truck last week, and drove away with a 4-year-old boy sleeping in the back seat.

News

Victim from Coleman fatal crash shares her story, calls for justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Coleman woman is calling for justice after her husband of 42 years died in her arms in a car crash last week.

Latest News

Crime

Latta coach arrested for soliciting a minor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Latta Schools coach and teacher has been arrested for soliciting a minor for sex.

News

Toys for Tots motorcycle ride planned for November

Updated: 7 hours ago
The annual Toys for Tots motorcycle ride is just a couple of weeks away.

Texas

Judge says Texas mask mandate must extend to polling places

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
A federal judge ruled that Texas' statewide mask mandate must include polling places, but election officials Wednesday did not rush to enforce the order that was handed down after more than 8 million people have already voted.

News

Victim from Coleman fatal crash shares her story, calls for justice

Updated: 11 hours ago
A Coleman woman is calling for justice after her husband of 42 years died in her arms in a car crash last week.

News

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man harasses women holding ‘Honk for Biden’ sign

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Man harasses women holding ‘Honk for Biden’ sign

News

Southmayd Police Department raising money for annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ Christmas event

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
The Southmayd Police Department is raising money for their annual 'Shop with a Cop' event. They had to cancel their usual fundraisers this year because of the pandemic.