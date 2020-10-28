Advertisement

Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling

This is the Toyota logo on a 2019 Toyota 4Runner on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.
This is the Toyota logo on a 2019 Toyota 4Runner on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to recalls from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.

The company says the latest recall brings the total to 5.8 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired worldwide.

The recall affects more than 40 vehicles in the U.S. dating to the 2013 model year, covering much of the Toyota and Lexus model lineup.

Toyota said in a statement Wednesday that the fuel pumps can suddenly stop operating, and that can cause the vehicles to stall. Drivers may not be able to restart them. If the stall happens at high speeds, the risk of a crash could increase. Toyota wouldn’t say if the problem has caused any crashes or injuries.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pumps at no cost to customers.

Toyota began recalling the vehicles in January with about 700,000, and added 1.2 million in March. The company said that it didn’t recall all the vehicles at once because it was monitoring data and investigating to see if vehicles outside the scope of the original recalls would experience the same problem.

The additions announced Wednesday cover the 2019 and 2020 RAV4, the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. that isn’t a pickup truck. Also included are the 2013 to 2015 Lexus LS 460 and GS 350; the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser and Lexus IS-F; the 2014 and 2015 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser; the 2014 and 2015 Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570; the 2015 Lexus NX 200t and RC 350; the 2017 Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t and GS 200t; the 2017 to 2019 Toyota Highlander and Lexus GS 350; the 2017 through 2020 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350; the 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser, Lexus GS 300, GX 460, IS 300, IS 350, LS 500h, LX 570, NX 300, RC 300, RC 350; the 2018 through 2020 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra and Lexus ES 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, RX 350L; and the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Lexus UX 200.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

