Toys for Tots motorcycle ride planned for November

The annual Toys for Tots motorcycle ride is just a couple of weeks away.
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The annual Toys for Tots motorcycle ride is just a couple of weeks away.

Organizer J.R. Rose says it is planned for November 14.

Bikers will leave from Texoma Harley Davidson around 12:30 p.m, and end at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille around 2:00 that afternoon.

He said there will be live music and raffles once they get to Schulman’s.

Rose said anyone is welcome, and the entry fee is ten dollars or a new unwrapped toy.

“We’re thinking we’ll really need it this year with everything that’s happened and families that haven’t been able to work like they should be, so there’s going to be a lot of extra kids this year that are going to need the toys," Rose said.

Rose said all donations stay local, going to kids in Grayson and Fannin Counties.

More information can be found here.

