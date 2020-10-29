1 killed in Cooke County house fire

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a house fire in Cooke County Sunday night.

Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher says it happened around 8 p.m. at a house between Gainesville and Era near Highway 51.

Fletcher says people returning to the house pulled up to the fire and said there was someone still inside. The person did not survive.

The victim’s identity is still pending, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The house is a total loss.

