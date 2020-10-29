Advertisement

Ardmore ready for big road trip to Noble

By David Reed
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers haven’t played a lot of football games, but the ones they have played, have been tough.

Ardmore is now 3-2 and in a battle for third place in the district. They have a big game on the road against Noble on Friday.

“It has become a really good game the past few years," Ardmore head coach Josh Newby said. "They are well coached, and throw the ball all over the place. Our secondary and pass rush will be challenged. Hopefully our kids are up to it, and I think they will be.”

Latest News

Sports

S&S and Leonard prepare for big district showdown

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By David Reed
The S&S Rams and Leonard Tigers will compete in a huge district game this Friday night.

Sports

OSSAA delays the start of state cross country

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
The state cross country meets in Oklahoma have been moved back because of damage to the course and the safety of the runners.

Sports

Gunter ready for volleyball playoffs to begin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By David Reed
The high school volleyball playoffs begin tomorrow for several area teams, including the Gunter Lady Tigers.

Sports

Gunter volleyball ready for playoffs

Updated: 11 hours ago
Latest News

Sports

Bells-Bonham Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Sports

Sherman looks for 2-0 district start

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Sherman hopes to start district play with 2-0 record, as they take on Highland Park.

Sports

Denison looks for homecoming win against Frisco Memorial

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Denison hosting district foe Frisco Memorial for homecoming.

Sports

Kingston’s Jones signs with Southwestern Christian

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Kingston's Madison Jones signs with Southwestern Christian to play softball.

Sports

S&S and Leonard prepare for showdown

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Sports

OSSAA Cross Country delayed

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
