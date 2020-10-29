Ardmore ready for big road trip to Noble

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers haven’t played a lot of football games, but the ones they have played, have been tough.

Ardmore is now 3-2 and in a battle for third place in the district. They have a big game on the road against Noble on Friday.

“It has become a really good game the past few years," Ardmore head coach Josh Newby said. "They are well coached, and throw the ball all over the place. Our secondary and pass rush will be challenged. Hopefully our kids are up to it, and I think they will be.”

