Carter County Election Board expects large early voting turnout

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Early voting in Oklahoma begins Thursday, and Carter County Election Board secretary Diane Hall said both early voting and Election Day will look very similar to the primaries.

“We will have masks on, face shields and gloves," Hall said. “A lot of hand sanitizers sitting around, and we’ll ask that everyone picks up one pen, uses it throughout the process, and then deposits in a bucket on the way out where we can sanitize it.”

But since it would technically be voter suppression, masks will not be required.

“As the election officials we cannot mandate that someone wear a mask in to vote,” Hall said.

There will still be signs recommending masks.

“We’re just gonna do everything we can to keep everyone separated and far apart,” Hall said. “Hopefully it will go as smoothly as it did in June.”

For early voting, you can only vote at the election board office on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For Election Day, two polling locations were moved.

“We had no choice,” Hall said.

One polling location was formerly at Southern Tech, which now has a campus wide mask mandate.

The other location was at an assisted living facility which is now on lockdown as a COVID-19 precaution.

The Carter County Election board has already received nearly triple the number of mail in ballots they received four years ago.

“We’re expecting a big crowd for early voting and then at the polls as well,” Hall said.

That didn’t come as a surprise to Hall.

“There’s a big interest in voting this time,” Hall said. “So the numbers are going to reflect that.”

Election day polling places will be open from 7 a.m.. to 7 p.m.

“Anyone that is in line at 7 p.m. will get to cast their vote,” Hall said.

