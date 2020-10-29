Advertisement

Court halts order requiring masks at Texas polling places

Harris County election clerk Jose Mendoza watches over voting booths, Monday, June 29, 2020, in Houston. Early voting for the Texas primary runoffs began Monday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court has suspended a judge’s order requiring people in Texas to wear face masks inside polling stations.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam’s order late Wednesday. Pulliam ruled this week that not requiring face coverings inside Texas polling places created a discriminatory burden on Black and Latino voters, who face higher risks of death and severe illness from the coronavirus.

Texas elections administrators had expected Pulliam’s ruling to be put on hold and did not begin enforcing it.

Texas has had a statewide mask mandate since July, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott carved out an exception for polling places.

