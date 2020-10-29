Advertisement

Developer tied to Texas AG accused judge, others of fraud

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton narrowly won reelection in 2018.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton narrowly won reelection in 2018.
By JAKE BLEIBERG
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - An Austin real estate developer at the center of recent allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked investigators to probe an elaborate conspiracy this fall.

Nate Paul claims other businessmen were trying to steal $200 million worth of his properties with the help of a federal judge. The Associated Press obtained one of his two complaints.

It reveals the developer’s claims focused on his business to an extent not previously known.

It also raises new questions about Paxton’s handling of allegations made by a wealthy donor.

The Republican’s staff have accused him of crimes tied to his relationship with Paul.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

