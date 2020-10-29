Advertisement

Florida woman goes into labor, stops to vote before going to hospital

By WKMG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) – A pregnant woman in Florida was on her way to the hospital to give birth, but she made a detour to cast her vote in the 2020 election.

It all started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, as Karen Briceño González, a voter services employee at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, was processing voter ballots.

“All of a sudden I get a voter in front of me and he hands me two driver’s licenses,” she said.

“He had been waiting in line, and I came and I told him, ‘I need your driver’s license for you to vote.’ He says, ‘No, you don’t understand. I already voted.’”

He then told González that his wife hadn’t voted, and that she was waiting in the car for her ballot.

“And I’m like, ‘Well, we need her here,’” González said. “And he basically told me, ‘That’s going to be a problem. She refuses to go to the hospital until she votes.’”

González stepped outside the building, handed a mail-in ballot to the woman and told her to mail it back by Nov. 3.

“She said, ‘No no no, I need to fill it out right now,’” González said. “It was an odd situation, but she wanted to vote and that was her right as an American citizen.”

González said she gave the woman an “I voted” sticker before she continued on to the hospital.

“She was very happy that she got to vote,” she said.

Staff at the Supervisor of Elections Office are planning to get the baby a onesie with the words “first vote” on it and stickers that say “future voter.”

“I hope that the baby is safe, and she is safe, and that they’re assured that their ballot was put in the ballot box and their vote will be counted,” González said.

