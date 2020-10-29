Advertisement

Frost/Freeze Friday morning, sunny and warmer this weekend

Freeze Warnings for portions of Texoma overnight
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A large upper low that brought rain from Monday through Wednesday has moved away, leaving Texoma in a very stable and dry air mass as we head into the weekend.

Strong winds of 25 to 40 mph during the day Thursday become nearly calm by early Friday, setting the stage for a cold morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the northwestern half of Texoma including Ada, Ardmore, Atoka and Gainesville.

We’ll have plenty of sun with a gentle southerly breeze on Friday. A little patchy morning fog should quickly give way to sunny skies by mid-morning. Highs should get into the 60s with light winds. Friday night football weather looks great with kick off temperatures near 50 degrees and clear skies.

Expect sunny mild days and clear cold nights over the weekend. A dry cold front brings little cooling but kicks up the wind on Sunday. Monday will probably see some frost and that should be the coldest morning to this forecast. We bounce back into the 70s under sunny skies for the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Patch fog early, otherwise sunny skies, a nice day!

Saturday:  Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny skies, quite windy as a dry front passes

Monday: Sunny skies, frosty morning mild afternoon

Tuesday: Sunny skies, windy

Wednesday: Sunny skies, windy

Thursday: Increasing clouds, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Latest News

News

Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Heavy rains Tuesday have resulted in flash flooding in southern Oklahoma and north Texas with several reports of roads closed and vehicles stranded. Follow live updates here.

News

Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
Severe storms Thursday night left a trail of damage and thousands in the dark without power across Texoma.

Forecast

Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Forecast

Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight Weather: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Wednesday & 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Thursday & 4th of J forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Your Thursday & 4th of J Forecast !

Forecast

Your Overnight & Holiday Week Forecast ...

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Tuesday. Dangerous Heat to work long hours outdoors !