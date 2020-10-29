Frost/Freeze Friday morning, sunny and warmer this weekend

A large upper low that brought rain from Monday through Wednesday has moved away, leaving Texoma in a very stable and dry air mass as we head into the weekend.

Strong winds of 25 to 40 mph during the day Thursday become nearly calm by early Friday, setting the stage for a cold morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the northwestern half of Texoma including Ada, Ardmore, Atoka and Gainesville.

We’ll have plenty of sun with a gentle southerly breeze on Friday. A little patchy morning fog should quickly give way to sunny skies by mid-morning. Highs should get into the 60s with light winds. Friday night football weather looks great with kick off temperatures near 50 degrees and clear skies.

Expect sunny mild days and clear cold nights over the weekend. A dry cold front brings little cooling but kicks up the wind on Sunday. Monday will probably see some frost and that should be the coldest morning to this forecast. We bounce back into the 70s under sunny skies for the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Patch fog early, otherwise sunny skies, a nice day!

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny skies, quite windy as a dry front passes

Monday: Sunny skies, frosty morning mild afternoon

Tuesday: Sunny skies, windy

Wednesday: Sunny skies, windy

Thursday: Increasing clouds, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12