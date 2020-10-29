Grayson County Sheriff’s Office warns of online scam

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for the latest online scam.

“They’re putting code on websites or you’re picking up code from website that will freeze your browser or freeze your computer and it will simulate that your computer is locked up," KXII Chief Engineer Darryl Metz said

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said they have received several calls about this kind of scam.

Deputies said they have seen it mostly with Microsoft users.

Metz said these scammers create a fake error message and give a phone number to call.

“And they’ll put a display message on the screen and say you need to call this number and we’ll help you fix it, recover your data, whatever, don’t," Metz said.

Deputies said these messages aim to trick you into calling a fake technical support hot line, asking for money.

“Don’t panic, don’t call the number, don’t send any money anywhere, and don’t ever give your credit card number over the phone," Metz said.

Deputies said these scams cannot be traced, and they are coming from fake numbers overseas.

Metz recommends taking your computer to a local tech shop, who can easily identify these scams.

He said you can also try restarting the computer.

“What used to happen is you used to get phone calls from these guys, they’re getting more ingenious, and they’re getting smarter," Metz said.

Capt. Harvey Smitherman with the Sheriff’s Office said so far, there are not any reports of anyone in Grayson County giving money to these scammers, but he encourages people to stay cautious.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.