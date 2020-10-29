Advertisement

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Ardmore murder

Jack Latham
Jack Latham(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man charged with beating his friend to death and stealing his truck has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jack Latham, 54, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the November 2019 death of Martin Lucas, 63.

Latham is required to serve at least 21 years before he can be eligible for parole.

Court records show officers found blood in the truck and on shoes that belonged to Latham.

Police suspect there was a fight before Lucas was killed.

