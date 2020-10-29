Advertisement

Oklahoma virus cases rise by 1,041; state still in red zone

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma remains in the red zone for coronavirus cases and the number of reported cases was up by 1,041 on Thursday.

A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, released Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said community spread of the disease is increasing in the state.

The report continued to encourage masks be worn, social distancing, frequent washing of hands and that residents avoid crowds, especially private gatherings.

“We are finding that as the weather cools, friends and families are moving social gatherings indoors, significantly,” according to the report.

In the most recent weekly report, for the week that ended Oct. 22, the health department said there were 8,647 newly reported cases, a 20.2% increase from the previous week, and 78 more deaths, a 34.5% increase, due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The health department on Thursday reported 120,193 total virus cases since the pandemic began in March and 20 more deaths from Wednesday for a total of 1,306 dead due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

