OSSAA delays the start of state cross country

(KXII) - The state cross country meets in Oklahoma have been moved back because of damage to the course and the safety of the runners.

The state meet was supposed to run this Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe, but now will be moved to Wednesday, November 4th.

Several Texoma teams are competing there including teams from Plainview, Madill, Marietta, Durant, Byng, Lone Grove, Silo, Dickson and Velma-Alma.

