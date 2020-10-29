Sherman Fire Department remembers legacy of former chief.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

A former Sherman Fire Chief died Wednesday morning at the age of 80.

Jack Gott served as Sherman Fire Chief from 1990 to 2003, he’s also the husband of Denison Mayor Janet Gott. Those who knew him say he was a community man who always put public service above himself.

“He was a fine man that served the community, that served the citizens of Sherman and I think that’s his legacy," said current Sherman Fire Chief Danny Jones. “I think the community and the department would say that he was one of the best that we had.”

Chad Martin said Gott was his mentor when he first joined the fire department and the reason he still serves today.

“He was basically like my grandpa,” Martin said. “He came in and we went through some times back then and at one point I was right on the edge of leaving Sherman I had a job opportunity in another place and went to talk to Chief Gott and he kind of talked me through things and I stayed and here I am 28 years later.”

Gott was diagnosed COVID-19 but his official cause of death is not something we were able to confirm.

Sherman Mayor David Plyler has asked all Sherman city offices to fly their flags at half staff until he is laid to rest.

“Jack really had a heart for people the way he served, of course you have to to put in nearly 40 years serving the citizens of Sherman,” Plyler said. “He put the public first, he put others first.”

Jones said there are only a dozen members of the fire department who served under Gott but his legacy, and mark he left on the department is still being felt.

“Some of the younger guys have heard the name of Chief Gott and over the next, probably, few days or few weeks they’ll be hearing a lot about Chief Gott," Jones said.

Plyler said Gott’s loss is going to be felt beyond Sherman.

“Sherman’s a better place because of Jack and I know the people of Denison feel that same way and we’re just broken-hearted that we lost him," Plyler said. “I know they worked so hard to keep him home and away from people and it just goes to show you how deadly this virus can be.”

