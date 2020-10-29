S&S and Leonard prepare for big district showdown

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The S&S Rams and Leonard Tigers will compete in a huge district game this Friday night.

These two teams will compete with a playoff berth on the line. Both teams have been playing well. Three teams are competing for two playoff spots in the district.

“I think the word I would use is fun," S&S head coach Josh Aleman said. "You put all this work in since June 8th to be in these positions. You can’t help but be excited for your players when it comes to this.”

“This is exactly what football is about," Leonard head coach Shane Fletcher said. "This is why you coach, is to coach in these games. This is why you play, to play in these games. These are the ones you are going to remember.”

