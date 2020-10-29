Advertisement

Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations up about 2,500 since Oct. 1

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The surge in Texas coronavirus cases has raised COVID-19 hospitalizations by almost 2,500 cases since Oct. 1.

The 5,650 hospitalizations reported Wednesday were also the most since Aug. 19. About 16% of the hospitalizations were in El Paso County, the state’s worst COVID-19 hotspot.

Of the 5,175 new cases state health officials reported Wednesday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, 16.5% came from El Paso County. El Paso County also accounted for 14.1% of the 96,528 active cases the state estimated statewide.

There have been more than 879,994 Texas cases reported since the pandemic’s start, including more than 41,000 cases added in the past seven days.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state has already provided over 900 medical personnel to El Paso, some of whom will be staffing a temporary hospital set up in the city’s convention center.

The 105 COVID-19 fatalities reported statewide Wednesday brought the Texas toll to 17,700 since the pandemic struck at the start of March.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

How to make Halloween as safe as possible for you and trick-or-treaters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
While the Centers for Disease and Prevention has already classified trick or treating as high-risk, the agency says the tradition can be made safer.

National

Last-minute push to make Halloween safer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
How to let your family have a fun and safe holiday.

National

‘Difficult winter’: Europe divided on lockdowns; cases soar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Germany’s disease control agency said local health authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total since the start of the outbreak close to the half million-mark.

Coronavirus

Czech hospitals overwhelmed by new COVID cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Understaffed and overwhelmed, some Czech hospitals will soon turn patients away.

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-Chicken Noodle Soup

Updated: 4 hours ago
TMC Medical Minutes-Chicken Noodle Soup

TMC Medical Minutes

TMC Medical Minutes-Chicken Noodle Soup

Updated: 5 hours ago
TMC Medical Minutes-Chicken Noodle Soup

National

Kroger pharmacies to offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.

National

Europe and US facing new round of shutdowns amid virus surge

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By FRANK JORDANS and JOHN O’CONNOR
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

National

CVS expands COVID-19 testing services

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT
|
By CNN staff
The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Coronavirus

What goes into making a vaccine?

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one.