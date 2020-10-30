A+ Athlete: Jacee Childers, Gunter

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Jacee Childers of Gunter High School. Jacee has a 4.45 GPA on a 4.0 scale. She is at the top of her class, a regular on the honor roll, a member of National Honors’s Society, student council and has been named Academic All-District three times.

“I wanted to be at the top of my class, which is something that I have accomplished and am very proud of," Childers said. "I set high goals and I wanted to achieve those, so grades were important in that.”

“She is an exemplary student and an exemplary person,” math teacher Jon Scoggins said. "She always comes in ready to go for class each day. She is prepared. She takes her studies seriously. She does an excellent job in everything that she does.”

On the court, Jacee is an all-state setter on the Gunter volleyball team. She has been named district setter of the year, newcomer of the year, and 1st team all district. She also runs track, where she is a regional qualifier on the 4x400 relay team and the 4x100 relay team.

“Hard work. That’s the biggest thing about sports," Childers said. "That is how you get to where you want to go. That definitely transfers to the classroom. Also building relationships and leadership and things like that. I have learned those from sports and transferred to other areas of my life.”

“Our sport is very analytical and she has a very analytical mind," head volleyball coach Katelyn Gill said. "She does a really good job of taking information and communicating it really effectively to her team to help lead them. Her impact is huge just beyond her skill set. Just the weight that she carries from the work ethic, communication and the leadership, is huge for us.”

