About 100 IHOP and Applebee’s restaurants to close

Dozens of IHOP locations could be closing in coming months.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - Dozens of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants will be shutting their doors permanently.

On Wednesday, Dine Brands, the parent company for the two chains, announced it is shutting down up to 100 restaurants.

They did not say how many IHOP locations will be shuttered, but according to Dine Brands, about 15 Applebee’s locations could close their doors.

The company blames the move partly on the economic impact of the pandemic.

The closings are expected to happen over the next six months, and there’s no word on which locations will close or how many employees will be impacted.

