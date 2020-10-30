Ardmore celebrates Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Spooky season got underway in Ardmore on Friday as kids celebrated Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main.

Hallow-Queens, Superheroes and more were seen in Downtown Ardmore and kids got a chance to get a head start on Halloween.

Shops on Ardmore’s main street welcomed everyone for tasty treats.

Lily Delgado says she made off like a bandit and hopes to have a boatload of candy going into Halloween.

“Half of this is going to be gone by my mom and my dad and my sister,” Lily said.

