Celeste boy named USA Kids Mullet Champion

It's the business in the front, party in the back look that defined a generation and for an 8-year-old Celeste boy it's getting him nationally recognized.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CELESTE, Texas (KXII) - An 8-year-old boy from Celeste has been named the USA Kids Mullet Champion.

Jax Crossland, who has been growing out his mullet since he was one year old, saw an overwhelming amount of support after being named a Top 10 Finalist earlier this month.

The competition, based on a public vote, saw Jax jump ahead by more than 2,500 votes in the last week, ultimately claiming him the title.

Jax says he will use the $500 grand prize to fix his dirt bike.

The contests started taking entries nationwide back in September and 120 kids entered the contest.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

